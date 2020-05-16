New York Army National Guard Recruiters At The Ulster County Fair This Week

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 02, 2016

NEW PATLZ, NY (08/02/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Ulster County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set upon the fairgrounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand on today through August 7 to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Military equipment will also be on display. Visitors will be able to compete for prizes by participating in a punching bag competition.

The recruiting station will be manned from each day.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on Seaway Festival activities.