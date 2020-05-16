Lindenhurst And Wading River Residents Receive $500 Scholarships From 106th Rescue Wing Alumni Association

CONTACT: Master Sgt. Cherin Cambridge, 631-723-7470

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Aug 07, 2016

WESTHAMPTON BEACH. NY (08/17/2016)(readMedia)-- A Senior Airman in the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing and the daughter of a wing member have been awarded $500 scholarships by the 106th Rescue Wing Alumni Association.

Senior Airman Christian Perricone, an airborne mission system specialist in the 102nd Rescue Squadron and Emma Gillam, the daughter of Staff Sgt. Christine Mahoney, a unit training manager in the 106th Rescue Wing maintenance groups have received the Master Sgt. William A. Shiffer Memorial College Scholarship.

Shiffer was a member of the wing alumni group who played a key role in establishing the scholarship program. When he passed away the annual awards were named in his honor.

The awards were presented on August 7.

Perricone, of Wading River, N.Y., graduated from Shoreham-Wading River High School and is studying Business Management at SUNY Empire State College.

"I am using this money to pay for my books for the next two semesters," Perricone said. He plans to graduate next year and aspires to become a pilot in the 106th Rescue Wing.

Gillam, of Lindenhurst, N.Y., graduated from Lindenhurst High School this year and will attend American University in Washington, D.C. later this month. She plans to study international relations and law.

"I am very grateful to have won it," Gillam said. "I am definitely going to be able to use it toward books and expenses."

The Alumni Association awards two grants annually, one each for an undergraduate student and a graduating high school senior. Each eligible applicant must submit an essay describing the positive impact he/she has made while attending their current institution and must be enrolled in an accredited college or university for the next fall semester.

Undergraduate applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0, or an 85 average for high school students; be a civilian or military wing member; or be a child or grandchild of an active or retired wing member.

"I was very proud of her," Mahoney, said of her daughter winning the grant. "She worked tremendously hard through her educational career and it proves with hard work you do get rewards."

According to Colonel (Ret.) Robert Landsiedel, president of the Alumni Association, the group awards the scholarships yearly to support the continuous education of past and present wing personnel and their families.