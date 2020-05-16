New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand For Erie County Fair, August 10-21

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 09, 2016

HAMBURG, NY (08/09/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Erie County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set upon the fairgrounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand throughout the fair to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Military equipment, weapons, and vehicles will also be on display. Visitors will also be able to test their strength with a punching bag machine.

The recruiting station will be manned each day.

Members of the press are invited to stop by the recruiting station for a different take on their coverage of fair activities.