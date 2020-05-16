New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand For Founders Day In Auburn On August 13
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Aug 13, 2016
AUBURN, NY (08/10/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to Auburn's Founders Day events on Saturday, August 13, will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting booth that will be open that day.
Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand throughout the day to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.
A Humvee used by the Soldiers of the 102nd Military Police Battalion who serve at the New York State Armory in Auburn will be on display.
Members of the press are invited to stop by the recruiting station for a different take on their coverage of Founders Day activities
For more information contact Staff Sgt. Nicholas Miller, 315-886-9430
