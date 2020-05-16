42nd Infantry Division Army National Guard Band Tour Performs At Eisenhower Park Tomorrow Evening

CONTACT: Staff Sgt. Christopher Smalls, christopher.c.smalls.mil@mail.mil or (914) 944-6552

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (08/09/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band will play a free concert at Eisenhower Park, Wednesday evening, August 10.

WHO: New York Army National Guard "Rainbow Division" bandmembers and music fans.

WHAT: A free performance that is part of the 42nd Infantry Division Band's annual training tour.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2016

WHERE: Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11590

CONTACT: Staff Sgt. Christopher Smalls, christopher.c.smalls.mil@mail.mil or (914) 944-6552 for media availabilities prior to a performance.

Bandmembers of the famed "Rainbow Division" 42nd Infantry appear in communities across New York State this August. The concert tour, conducted as part of the unit's annual training, delivers music spanning and connecting generations. With the expected military traditional and classical music, the band's range covers baroque to pop and jazz.

Background:

The "Rainbow Division" Band has a long history, playing for troops in World War I when the nickname "Rainbow" Division was adopted within the 42nd Infantry. Music is broad and varied, with multiple groups performing. Classical music, marches, patriotic selections, jazz, rock and popular music are all within the band's repertoire. Many musicians capably play more than one instrument. The band has historically played and performed wherever needed, whether as musicians for morale, stretcher bearers in care of wounded or as security more recently in Tikrit, Iraq. "Stretching across America like a rainbow" was a geographical reference for a group whose widely spread origins across the country came together proudly in a unit of precision and inclusion.

Today all members of the band train and maintain fitness on the same weapons and combat skills that all Soldiers learn, additionally practicing music. Members of New York's Army National Guard since 1947, the band deployed in 2005 to Iraq as part of the 42nd Infantry's Division headquarters. Band members played at ceremonies, in dining halls, for Iraqi officials and sometimes alongside Iraqi musicians.

The 42nd Infantry Division Band, based at the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, is under the command of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark L. Kimes and 1st Sergeant Leslie G. Saroka.

Upcoming performances on Long Island in August include:

• August 11th at Camp Anchor, Anchor Town Park, 630 Lido Blvd, Lido Beach, N.Y. 11561 at 12:45 pm

• August 12th Tanner Park, Baylawn Ave, Copiague, N.Y., 11726, at 7:30 pm

• August 13th at the VFW Post 433 summer barbeque, 400 Lakeland Ave, Sayville, N.Y., 11782 at noon

• August 13th New Village 1 Village Green Way, Patchogue, N.Y. 11772, at 7 pm

