New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand For Steuben County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 16, 2016

BATH, NY (08/11/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Steuben County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting booth that will be open at the fair from August 16 to August 21.

Recruiters, and Soldiers, from the Army National Guard will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities available through the Guard throughout the fair.

Members of the press are invited to stop by the recruiting station for a different take on their coverage of the fair.

For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class William Ernest, 585-905-9517.