Loudonville Resident Chris Kellerman Promoted To Lt. Col. In New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Aug 18, 2016

LATHAM, NY (08/22/2016)(readMedia)-- Loudonville resident Chris Kellerman has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the New York Army National Guard.

Kellerman, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, was promoted during an August 18 ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters here and works in logistics.

Kellerman's military service began in 1988 when he enlisted in the Idaho Army National Guard. He was commissioned as an officer from the Army ROTC program in 1993 and transferred to the New York Army National Guard in 1995.

Kellerman has served in a variety of positions to include commander of the 29th Personnel Services Detachment, a truck platoon leader, a personnel and logistics staff officer at the brigade and battalion level, the logistics plans and policy officer for the New York National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters and the logistics plans officer for the 42nd Infantry Division.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 and 2013 where he served as senior advisor to the Afghan National Army's Support Operations Officers and as the logistics training and advisory team officer in charge for the Afghan National Army and Afghan Police in nine provinces.

Kellerman hold a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Buffalo and is a graduate of the Army's Combined Arms and Service Staff School and the Command and General Staff Officers School.

His awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Afghan Campaign Medal.

He and his wife Valerie have two sons: Austin and Dylan.