New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand For Altamont Fair August 16-21

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 16, 2016

ALTAMONT, NY (08/13/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Altamont Fair, which opens on August 16, will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set upon the fairgrounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand throughout the fair to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Military equipment and vehicles will also be on display.

The recruiting station will be manned from each day.

Members of the press are invited to stop by the recruiting station for a different take on their coverage of fair activities.