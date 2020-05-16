New York Guard Members Conduct Emergency Relief Supply Distribution Exercise At Camp Smith On Friday

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Aug 19, 2016

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, CORTLANTD MANOR,NY (08/18/2016)(readMedia)-- Members of the New York Guard, the state's volunteer emergency response and defense force, will conduct a disaster response drill here on Friday as their week-long annual training period draws to a close.

Members of the press are invited to observe the emergency supply distribution exercise and speak with members of the New York Guard. These New York guard members volunteer their time to train without collecting a salary.

WHO: Members of the New York Guard who have spent a week volunteering their time.

WHAT: A supply distribution exercise in which New York Guard volunteers will set up food and water supply points replicating the system used to distribute emergency supplies to residents during natural disasters.

WHEN: 11 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2016.

WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

Members of the press must contact New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman at 516 644-9743 for access to this secure military facility.

Coverage opportunities:

Video and still imagery of New York Guard personnel setting up and administering an emergency supply distribution point and interviews with New York Guard members and leaders.

BACKGROUND

The New York Guard is comprised of men and women who volunteer their time to service in the state's uniformed state defense and emergency response force. During disasters New York Guard members assist and augment the men and women of the New York National Guard. The New York Guard is one of 23 state defense forces around the country.

Unlike the National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, New York Guard members are not in the federal military force, do not carry weapons, and do not conduct missions outside New York.

The New York Guard currently consists of 600 volunteers around the state. About 300 members have attended the week of training at Camp Smith.