New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Fonda Fair
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 30, 2016
FONDA, NY (08/27/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Fonda Fair, which opens on August 30, will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set upon the fairgrounds.
Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand throughout the fair to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.
Military equipment and vehicles-a Humvee and a military ambulance-- will also be on display and visitors will be able to test their strength at a pull-up bar competition.
The recruiting station will be manned from each day.
Members of the press are invited to stop by the recruiting station for a different take on their coverage of fair activities.
For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Crawford, 518-921-2161
