Ribbon-cutting Ceremony To Unveil New Flight Simulator Facility At Nfars

CONTACT: 914 AW Public Affairs office at (716) 236-2136

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Aug 18, 2016

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY (08/15/2016)(readMedia)-- The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 9:00 am for the new flight simulator building. This event will be attended by local elected officials and civic leaders.

This $5.2 million project will continue efforts to provide the opportunity for more efficient military operations in Western New York. The simulator is designed to bring Airmen from across the country to train at the base.

"This 11,250 square-foot facility is slated to house a state-of-the-art simulator which will have full-motion and visibility and provide a platform to fulfill flight training at a lower cost," said Col. Brian Bowman, 914th Airlift Wing Commander. "The site can host more than 450 students a year and provide 18 full-time jobs. This building is complete and capable of taking a simulator right away."

The flight simulator took just over two years to complete. It was designed to showcase Niagara Falls ARS as a great location to host a simulator and training missions for the 914 AW and other flying missions.

To R.S.V.P. or for additional information please contact the 914 AW Public Affairs office at (716) 236-2136. Interested media members are encouraged to attend and may report to the Main Gate on Lockport Rd. on Tuesday, August 16, at 8:45 a.m. to be escorted to the ceremony location.