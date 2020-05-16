New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand For Woodsmen's Field Days In Booneville, August 16-21

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Aug 21, 2016

LATHAM, NY (08/09/2016)(readMedia)-- isitors to Woodsmen's Field Days will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting booth that will be open at the fair from August 16 to August 21.

Recruiters, and Soldiers, from the Army National Guard will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities available through the Guard throughout the fair.

Members of the press are invited to stop by the recruiting station for a different take on their coverage of the event.

For more information contact Staff Sgt. Thomas Jacob, 315-200-9270