NY Army National Guard Stephen Bousquet, A Lakeview Resident, Commands 369th Sustainment Brigade

LATHAM, NY (10/06/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Col. Stephen Bousquet, a Lakeview resident and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, has assumed command of the New York Army National Guard's 369th Sustainment Brigade.

Bousquet took command of the brigade, which is designed to command three to five logistics battalions supporting troops in combat, in early September as the unit moved to Fort Hood, Texas to train for a deployment to Kuwait.

The brigade is due to leave for Kuwait next week.

He replaced Col. David Martinez who was forced to leave his position due to illness.

The 369th is famous as the "Harlem Hell Fighters". During World War I the unit was a segregated African-American Infantry Regiment which was one of the most decorated in the United States Army. The regiment's Soldier fought with the French and were famous for never giving ground to the enemy.

Bousquet enlisted in the Army Reserve as a medic in 1992 and in 1996 he was commissioned as a Medical Service Corps Officer. He served on Active Duty at Fort Drum, New York and Fort Meade, Maryland until 2000 when he joined the New York Army National Guard.

During his service in the New York Army National Guard Bousquet has served as a tank battalion medical platoon leader, tank battalion headquarters company commander, commander of a support company, executive officer and commander of a support battalion, the logistics officer of the 42nd Infantry Division and the Deputy commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade.

He has deployed twice to Afghanistan and also deployed to New York City in 2001 following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

He holds a degree in Biology from Canisius College and a Masters in Environmental Management from the University of Maryland.

His awards include two awards of the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the NATO Medal.

As a civilian Bousquet works for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers as a Health Physicist where he leads an inter-disciplinenary technical team in the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program.

Bousquet and his wife Tracy, have 4 sons and one daughter; Matthew, Nathan, Alexander, Olivia and Chase.