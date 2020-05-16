Shawn Shutts, Ar Macungie Resident, Promoted To Lieutenant Colonel In New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Sep 12, 2016

LATHAM, NY (09/02/2016)(readMedia)-- Shawn Shutts, a member of the New York Army National Guard, and a Macungie resident, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Shutts, a veteran of the Iraq War, is currently serving as the Support Operations Officer for the 369th Sustainment Brigade. The brigade is due to deploy to Kuwait later this year.

Shutts was commissioned as an Army officer in 1997 after graduating from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

He was originally an Artillery Officer, serving in the 1st Armored Division in Baumholder Germany and deployed to Iraq twice with the 10th Mountain Division, serving as an artillery battery commander.

He joined the New York Army National guard in 2008, as a Public Affairs Officer, and in 2010 became a full-time Guard officer in the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy, NY.

He has since served in a number of positions with the 42nd Infantry Division and the 53rd Troop Command at Camp Smith, N. Y.

Along with a Bachelor of Arts from Lycoming College he holds a Masters of Public Administration from Pennsylvania State University.

He and his wife Lisa have two daughters: Caroline and Abby-Cate.