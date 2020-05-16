Cornwall Resident Recognized By New York Army National Guard For His Logistics Efforts At Camp Smith

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Oct 06, 2016

CAMP SMITH, CORTLANDT MANOR, NY (10/06/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Prewitt, a Cornwall resident, has been recognized by the New York Army National Guard for his role in helping his Camp Smith-based unit earn the Army's Supply Excellence Award. Prewitt, the supply sergeant for the 106th Regional Training Institute, was recognized by New York Army National Guard's logistics officials for the work he did to prepare his unit for the Army National Guard's northeast region logistics competition. He received unit coins and a certificate of appreciation during a short ceremony at Camp Smith on Sept. 7. The Supply Excellence Award recognizes units in the Active Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve for their ability to meet the Army's logistics standards. Supply accountability is vital to any Army unit, said Master Sgt. Leah Crisalli, the logistics services Non-Commissioned Officer for the New York Army National Guard. As unit supply sergeant, Prewitt plays a key role in assisting the commander in meeting Army requirements, she said. Prewitt, has served in the Active Army and the Army National Guard for 22 years. He has deployed to Kosovo and Kuwait. He originally served as a chaplain's assistant, charged with protecting Army chaplain's in the field and assisting them as they go about their duties. He joined the New York Army National Guard in 2006 and became a logistics non-commissioned officer in 2010.Prewitt has served as supply sergeant for the 106th Regional Training Institute, which conducts training classes for National Guard Soldiers, for the last two years. The 106th Regional Training Institute is what the Army calls a TDA, for Table of Distribution and Allowances, unit. The unit was evaluated against other TDA units in the New England, New York and New Jersey region. These are training and administrative units. A separate competition is held for combat and combat support units.The 106th RTI will now compete against other National Guard units in a national level competition. It's an honor to be recognized for his work in helping the 106th RTI earn this supply award, Prewitt said. Being a supply sergeant takes a lot of dedication and long hours and it is good to be recognized for the work involved, he said.