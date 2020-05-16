Berne Resident Jacquelyn O'keefe Is Promoted To Chief Warrant Officer 5 In The New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

LATHAM, NY (10/03/2016)(readMedia)-- Berne resident Jacquelyn O'Keefe, a member of the New York Army National Guard since 1983, has been promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 is the highest rank in the Army's warrant officer corps. Warrant officers fall between non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers and are technical experts in their field.

O'Keefe currently serves in the New York Army National Guard's military personnel office at Watervliet Arsenal.

O'Keefe enlisted in the Army National Guard as a food service specialist and entered the Active Guard and Reserve program, serving as a full-time Soldier supporting the National Guard, in 1985.

She reached the rank of Sergeant 1st Class before entering the warrant officer program in 1995.

She left the Active Guard in reserve program in 2001 and served as a traditional Guardsman until reentering the active duty force in 2005.

She has worked in a variety of personnel positions.

O'Keefe holds a bachelor's degree in Administrative Management Studies from Excelsior College.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, And the National Guard Recruiting Badge.

O'Keefe currently resides in Berne, New York with her husband Brian, and Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel, and their daughter Brooke.

Her son Bradly is a West Point graduate serving as a lieutenant in the 101st Airborne Division, and son Brian Jr. is a Master Sgt. in the Active Army at Fort Bragg. Another son, Brendan, is a Specialist in the New York Army National Guard.