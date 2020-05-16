Nys Military Museum Invites Public To Documentary Film Screening " When War Comes Home"

CONTACT: Col. Richard Goldenberg, 518-786-4581

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (10/12/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York State Military Museum welcomes Skidmore College and Emmy™ award-winning filmmaker Michael King for a public screening this Thursday, October 13, of King's new feature documentary film, When War Comes Home, including a panel discussion featuring veterans of the nation's most recent conflicts to discuss the issue of post-traumatic stress among military service members.

Capital District communities have sent soldiers to American wars at home, from the Battle of Saratoga to the Civil War, and abroad, most recently to Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. In addition to commemorating their service with parades and monuments, veterans organizations have reached out to learn their stories and provide support.

Skidmore College's MDOCS (John B. Moore Documentary Studies Collaborative) and the New York State Military Museum host Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Michael King and his new documentary, "When War Comes Home" to Saratoga and the Capital Region.

This documentary film follows three veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan as they try to acclimate themselves into civilian life. They carry with them the wounds of war, some physical (traumatic brain injury) and some invisible (post-traumatic stress).

An estimated 20% of the 2.6 million military service members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTS). At times debilitating, the effects of PTS not only affect the veteran, but also family members and friends.

In many ways, the after-math of war can be the toughest battle they face as they try to build a healthy future beyond the pain and loss of war.

In addition to the film screening a panel discussion with Director Michael King and veterans Jim Cahill, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Jordanna Mallach, a veteran of Afghanistan, Vietnam Veteran Robin Temple and Ed Bushey who served in Korea to encourage dialogue between area veterans and community members.

Topics that interests many include how different branches of the armed services and veterans' organizations and other institutions handle and treat difficult PTS cases as well as the numerous services now available to returning service men and women.

Michael King (Producer/Director) has produced, directed, and written documentaries, music videos, and feature films for over two decades. Known for his critically acclaimed documentary The Rescuers that follows the diplomats who risked everything to save tens of thousands of lives during World War II. The film toured internationally at the request of the US State Department in several different countries for international diplomats and dignitaries.

Screenings: "When War Comes Home"

Thursday, October 13 @ 6:30pm; NYS Military Museum, 61 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY

Friday, October 14 @ 6:30pm; NYS Museum, 222 Madison Ave, Albany, NY

For further information on the event: www.skidmore.edu/mdocs/events or the film: http://whenwarcomeshome.org/

Press Inquiries for the Saratoga screening, please contact Lucas Meyers, (lmeyers@skidmore.edu)