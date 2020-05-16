Texas Human Resources Management Statutes Inventory

September 2013

Report Number 14-302

Overall Conclusion

The Texas Human Resources Management Statutes Inventory (Inventory) is provided by the State Auditor's Office as a guide to assist state agencies and institutions of higher education. The Inventory, first published in 1972 and updated every two years, is a compilation of state and federal laws that apply to human resources management. This 19th edition supersedes all previous editions and reflects changes made in the 83rd Legislative Session.

The Inventory is a general reference guide and should not be construed as legal advice. It is intended to serve as a general summary and is not intended to be an exhaustive source of information on human resources management statutes, policies, and procedures. The provisions within this Inventory apply to most executive agencies, but may not always apply to higher education institutions and legislative agencies.

