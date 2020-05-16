An Audit Report on Performance Measures at the Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education

October 2013

Report Number 14-003

Overall Conclusion

The Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education (Commission) reported unreliable results for all three key performance measures tested for fiscal year 2012 and the first two quarters of 2013. A result is considered reliable if it is certified or certified with qualification.

Factors prevented certification of the following two key performance measures:

- Number of New Licenses Issued to Individuals (for fiscal year 2012 and the first two quarters of fiscal year 2013).

- Percent of Licensees with No Criminal Misconduct Dispositions (for fiscal year 2012).

For both performance measures, the Commission uses license information in the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Data Distribution System (TCLEDDS) to calculate the results. However, auditors could not recalculate the performance measures for the time periods audited because the Commission's licensing data was not reliable. Specifically:

- The Commission backdates the license award date in TCLEDDS, rather than using the actual date on which the Commission issued the license. As a result, the Commission's licensing data may change frequently.

- The Commission does not sequentially number its licenses. As a result, the Commission cannot ensure that the licensing data is complete.

In addition, for the Number of New Licenses Issued to Individuals performance measure, the Commission did not include the correct officer types in its reported results for fiscal year 2012, and it made mathematical errors when summing the various license types for fiscal year 2012 and the first two quarters of fiscal year 2013. For the Percent of Licensees with No Criminal Misconduct Dispositions performance measure, the Commission also deviated from the definition in the Automated Budget and Evaluation System of Texas (ABEST) by including all licenses surrendered during fiscal year 2012 and not reporting results for only criminal disposed cases.

One key performance measure—Complaints Resolved—was inaccurate for fiscal year 2012 and the first two quarters of 2013 because the actual performance as calculated by auditors was not within 5 percent of reported performance.

