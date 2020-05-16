A Summary Report on Full-time Equivalent State Employees for Fiscal Year 2013

February 2014

Report Number 14-702

Overall Conclusion

During fiscal year 2013, state agencies and higher education institutions employed an average of 308,799.9 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. That was an increase of 2,365.4 FTEs (or 0.8 percent) compared with the average number of FTEs in fiscal year 2012 (306,434.5). It is important to note that state agencies and higher education institutions self-reported the FTE data presented in this report, and the State Auditor's Office did not independently verify that data.

State agencies employed an average of 147,398.0 FTEs in fiscal year 2013. That was an increase of 0.2 percent (or 269.0 FTEs) since fiscal year 2012.

Higher education institutions employed an average of 161,401.9 FTEs in fiscal year 2013. That was an increase of 1.3 percent (or 2,096.4 FTEs) since fiscal year 2012.

