State of Texas Federal Portion of the Statewide Single Audit Report for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2013

February 2014

Report Number 14-325

Overall Conclusion

This report contains the results of the federal portion of the Statewide Single Audit for fiscal year 2013. It includes:

- The auditor's opinion on compliance and related findings from a review of compliance and controls over the State's federal awards.

- The auditor's opinion on the State's Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, as well as a copy of that schedule.

This report, along with the financial portion of the Statewide Single Audit performed by the State Auditor's Office, is submitted to the federal government to fulfill Single Audit reporting requirements.

