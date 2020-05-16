An Audit Report on Performance Measures at the Texas Medical Board

April 2014

Report Number 14-029

Overall Conclusion

The Texas Medical Board (Board) reported reliable results for all six key performance measures tested for fiscal year 2013. A performance measure result is considered reliable if it is certified or certified with qualification.

The following six key performance measures tested were certified with qualification :

- Number of New Licenses Issued to Individuals (Physicians).

- Number of Licenses Renewed (Individuals) (Physicians).

- Number of Complaints Resolved (Physicians).

- Percent of Complaints Resulting in Disciplinary Action (Physicians).

- Number of Jurisdictional Complaints Received (Physicians).

- Average Number of Days for Individual License Issuance - Physicians.

While the Board reported reliable results for all six performance measures tested, it should improve certain controls over its performance measure process to help ensure continued accuracy. Specifically, the Board should (1) conduct and document reviews of performance measure calculations and summary documents and (2) conduct and document reviews of performance measure data before it submits that data into the Automated Budget and Evaluation System of Texas (ABEST).

Auditors followed up on three recommendations related to user access reviews and password settings for the Board's information technology systems issued in An Audit Report on Pain Management Clinic Registration at the Texas Medical Board (State Auditor's Office Report No. 13-037, June 2013). The Board fully implemented all three recommendations tested. The previous audit report contained three additional information-technology-related recommendations that auditors did not test because Board management indicated they would not be implemented until June 2014.

Auditors communicated other, less significant issues related to the Board's performance measure methodologies separately to Board management in writing.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)