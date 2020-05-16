An Audit Report on Performance Measures at the Department of Aging and Disability Services

May 2014

Report Number 14-032

Overall Conclusion

The Department of Aging and Disability Services (Department) reported reliable results for two of the four key performance measures tested for fiscal year 2013. A performance measure result is considered reliable if it is certified or certified with qualification.

The following two key performance measures tested for fiscal year 2013 were certified with qualification :

- Average Number of Individuals Receiving Medicaid - Funded Nursing Facility Services per Month.

- Net Nursing Facility Cost Per Medicaid Resident Per Month.

The reported results for the key performance measure Average Number of Individuals on Interest List Per Month: Home and Community Based Services (HCS) were inaccurate for fiscal year 2013 because the local authorities with which the Department contracted did not retain the required identification of preference forms for 4 (6.67 percent) of 60 items tested.

Factors prevented certification of the key performance measure Percent of Facilities Complying with Standards at Time of Inspection for Licensure and/or Medicare/Medicaid Certification for fiscal year 2013 because the Department:

- Did not retain required supporting documentation.

- Deviated from the performance measure definition in the Automated Budget and Evaluation System of Texas (ABEST).

For all four performance measures tested, the Department did not have complete policies and procedures for calculating and reporting the performance measures. In addition, while the Department maintained evidence of performing a documented review of performance measure data prior to submission to ABEST, the Department did not have policies and procedures requiring that review.

In addition, for two performance measures tested, the performance measure definitions in ABEST contain outdated and incorrect data sources and calculation methodologies that are not consistent with how the Department actually calculates the reported results.

Auditors communicated other, less significant issues related to the Department's performance measure methodologies separately in writing to Department management.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)