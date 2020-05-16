Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

​County: Schuylkill Municipality: Rush Twp. Road name: PA 54 Between: Ye Old Hauto Road and Carbon County Line Type of work: Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for paving operations. Work includes paving, base repairs, shoulder work, guide rail repairs and new pavement markings. Please use caution. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 6/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:30 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.