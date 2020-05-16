There were 6,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,488 in the last 365 days.

Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

​County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Rush Twp. Road name:  PA 54 Between:  Ye Old Hauto Road and Carbon County Line Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for paving operations. Work includes paving, base repairs, shoulder work, guide rail repairs and new pavement markings. Please use caution. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  6/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  06:30 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

