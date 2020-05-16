Northampton County: Upcoming Road Work

​County: Northampton Municipality: Hanover Twp Road name: US 22 West Between: PA 191 and PA 512 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Westbound lane restriction. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Hanover Twp Road name: US 22 East Between: PA 512 and PA 191 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction. Start date: 5/19/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Twp Road name: US 22 East Between: 13th Street and 4th Street Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction. Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Twp Road name: US 22 West Between: 4th Street and 13th Street Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Westbound lane restriction. Start date: 5/21/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Moore Twp Road name: Scenic Drive Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: East Allen Twp Road name: Old Carriage Road Between: Seemsville Road and Howertown Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton Road name: US 22 Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Various Road name: PA 33 Between: Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Twp, Williams Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: City of Easton, Williams Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive Between: 3rd Street and Bucks County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem Road name: PA 33 Between: US 22 and Northampton County Line Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 11:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Plainfield, Bushkill Twp Road name: State Park Road Between: Church Road and Jacobsburg Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 11:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Nazareth Road name: PA 191 Between: Newburg Road and Hollo Road Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: No restriction. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: