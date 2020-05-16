There were 6,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,547 in the last 365 days.

Northampton County: Upcoming Road Work

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Hanover Twp Road name:  US 22 West Between:  PA 191 and PA 512 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Hanover Twp Road name:  US 22 East Between:  PA 512 and PA 191 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction. Start date:  5/19/20 Est completion date:  5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer Twp Road name:  US 22 East Between:  13th Street and 4th Street Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer Twp Road name:  US 22 West Between:  4th Street and 13th Street Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction. Start date:  5/21/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Moore Twp Road name:  Scenic Drive Between:  Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  East Allen Twp Road name:  Old Carriage Road Between:  Seemsville Road and Howertown Road Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton Road name:  US 22 Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Various Road name:  PA 33 Between:  Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Twp, Williams Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Easton, Williams Road name:  PA 611/South Delaware Drive Between:  3rd Street and Bucks County Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem Road name:  PA 33 Between:  US 22 and Northampton County Line Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  06:00 PM To 11:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Plainfield, Bushkill Twp Road name:  State Park Road Between:  Church Road and Jacobsburg Road Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  06:00 PM To 11:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Road name:  PA 191 Between:  Newburg Road and Hollo Road Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  No restriction. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:

