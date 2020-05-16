Monroe County: Upcoming Road Work

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Stroudsburg Road name: Interstate 80 Between: Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) and Exit 302 (PA 33 to US 209) Type of work: Surveying Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for core boring work. Please use caution. Start date: 5/17/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Snydersville Road name: US 209 Between: Manor Drive and Interstate 80 Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Northbound lane restriction. Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono Township Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: Interstate 80 and Camelback Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for the rehabilitation of the Sullivan Trail Bridge over Pocono Creek. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

The rehabilitation includes installing a steel tunnel liner, installing concrete walls to support the arch and extending them below the streambed for scour protection, masonry cleaning and repointing of the spandrel walls, restoring the streambed, removing debris and other miscellaneous construction.

Fabcor, Inc. of Jessup, PA is the general contractor on the $436,453.48 project. The Sullivan Trail Bridge over Pocono Creek is a 45 feet long stone masonry arch bridge that was constructed in 1916. This section of Sullivan Trail has an average daily traffic volume of 1,459 vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 7/24/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono Twp Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) and Exit 302 (PA 611) Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for deck repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Barrett Twp Road name: PA 390 Between: PA 940 and County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Hamilton Twp Road name: US 209 Between: Schaffer Shoolhouse Road and Interstate 80 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp Road name: PA 940 Between: PA 423 and Interstate 380 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/19/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Twps Road name: PA 402 Between: US 209 and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Twps Road name: PA 402 Between: US 209 and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/21/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Hamilton Twp Road name: Manor Drive Between: US 209 and PA 33 Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Hamilton Twp Road name: Bossardsville Road Between: Business Route 209 and Cherry Valley Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Twps Road name: PA 33 Between: PA 611 and Northampton County Line Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Ramp restrictions. Please use caution driving through work zone. Start date: 5/17/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough Road name: Ridgeway Street/Bridge Street Between: Crystal Street and Braeside Avenue Type of work: Tree Cutting/Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone, Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: