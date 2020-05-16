Carbon County: Upcoming Road Work

​

County: Carbon Municipality: Bowmanstown Borough Road name: PA 895/East Lizard Creek Road Between: Lehigh/Bank Street and Riverview Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Weekday lane restrictions with flagging for repairs to the PA 895 Bridge over the Lehigh River. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Bi-State Construction Co., Inc. is the contractor performing the work under a $1,337,435.84 contract to make repairs to three bridges in the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA) transportation planning organization region (the other two bridges are the PA 54 Bridge over Pine Creek in Rush Township, Schuylkill County and the PA 61/Broad Street Bridge over Mahanoy Creek in Ashland Borough, Schuylkill County). Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 9/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Lehighton/Parryville/Palmerton Road name: PA 248 Between: US 209 and Northampton County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Packer Twp Road name: Quakake/Brinkman Drive Between: Schuykill County Line and Spring Mountain Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Twp Road name: PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between: PA 534 and Monroe County Line Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both direction. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Lehighton/Parryville/Palmerton Road name: US 209 Between: Center Avenue and PA 93 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Twp Road name: PA 534 Between: PA 903 and Monroe County Line Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: