Lehigh County: Upcoming Road Work

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Lower Macungie, Upper Macungie Road name: US 222 Between: Interstate 78 and PA 100 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for slow moving vehicles for herbicide applications. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Berks County Line and Northampton County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction. Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone. Start date: 5/17/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 10:30 PM To 06:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: - Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 55 (PA 29) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) Type of work: Median Barrier Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs. Start date: 5/21/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: