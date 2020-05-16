There were 6,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,504 in the last 365 days.

Lehigh County: Upcoming Road Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lower Macungie, Upper Macungie Road name:  US 222 Between:  Interstate 78  and PA 100 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for slow moving vehicles for herbicide applications. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Berks County Line and Northampton County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.  Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone. Start date:  5/17/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  10:30 PM To 06:30 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Lehigh Municipality:  - Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Exit 55 (PA 29) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs. Start date:  5/21/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

