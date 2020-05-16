There were 6,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,438 in the last 365 days.

Berks County: Upcoming Road Work

​County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich Township Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east or west for line painting and patching work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Robeson Road name:  Interstate 176 Between:  Exit 10 (PA 724) and Exit 1 (PA 10) Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Southbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM. Northbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass Between:  PA 183 and Paper Mill Road Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM. Westbound Lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM. Start date:  5/19/20 Est completion date:  5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Muhlenberg Road name:  Kutztown Road Between:  Exposition Drive and Rockland Street Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Northbound Lane from 9 am to 12 PM Southbound Lane from 12 PM to 3 pm Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Maidencreek Twp Road name:  PA 73 Between:  US 222 and Blandon Borough Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for sweeping.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Tilden Twp Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restriction westbound.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Tilden Twp Road name:  Interstate 78 at Exit 30 (Hamburg) Between:  - and - Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restriction westbound.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/22/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Jefferson Twp Road name:  PA 183 Between:  Schaefferstown Road and US 222 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Tulpehocken Twp Road name:  PA 419/Four Points Road Between:  US 422 and Rehrersburg Road Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for this moving operation.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/21/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Bethel Twp Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 35 (PA 143) and Lebanon County Line Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction westbound.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/17/20 Est completion date:  5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 03:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Bethel Twp Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Lebanon County Line and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction eastbound. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/19/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 03:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Robeson Twp Road name:  Interstate 176 Between:  Exit 1 (PA 10) and Exit 10 (PA 724) Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for bridge inspection.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Wyomissing Boro Road name:  PA 12 \ Warren St. Bypass Between:  PA 183 and Paper Mill Road Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/19/20 Est completion date:  5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Spring Twp Road name:  US 222 Between:  Lanacaster County Line and State Hill Road Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Caernarvon Twp Road name:  PA 10 Between:  Shiloh Road and Morganway Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/22/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Wyomissing Boro Road name:  US 222 Between:  N. Wyomissing Blvd and Papermill Road Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/18/20 Est completion date:  5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Wyomissing Boro Road name:  US 222 Between:  N. Wyomissing Blvd and Papermill Road Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/19/20 Est completion date:  5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass Between:  PA 61 and Schuylkill Avenue Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction westbound. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass Between:  West Shore Bypass and PA 61 Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction, eastbound.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/21/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Spring Twp Road name:  Van Reed Road Between:  Papermill Road and US 222 Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction.  Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date:  5/22/20 Est completion date:  5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  - Road name:  US 422 Between:  Lincoln Drive  and Shelbourne Drive Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  - Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 40 (PA 737) Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

