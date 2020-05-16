Berks County: Upcoming Road Work

​County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east or west for line painting and patching work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Robeson Road name: Interstate 176 Between: Exit 10 (PA 724) and Exit 1 (PA 10) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Southbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM. Northbound lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass Between: PA 183 and Paper Mill Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction 9 AM to 12 PM. Westbound Lane restriction 12 PM to 3 PM. Start date: 5/19/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Muhlenberg Road name: Kutztown Road Between: Exposition Drive and Rockland Street Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Northbound Lane from 9 am to 12 PM Southbound Lane from 12 PM to 3 pm Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Maidencreek Twp Road name: PA 73 Between: US 222 and Blandon Borough Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for sweeping. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Tilden Twp Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restriction westbound. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Tilden Twp Road name: Interstate 78 at Exit 30 (Hamburg) Between: - and - Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restriction westbound. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/22/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Jefferson Twp Road name: PA 183 Between: Schaefferstown Road and US 222 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp Road name: PA 419/Four Points Road Between: US 422 and Rehrersburg Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for this moving operation. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/21/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Twp Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Lebanon County Line Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction westbound. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/17/20 Est completion date: 5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Twp Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Lebanon County Line and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/19/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Robeson Twp Road name: Interstate 176 Between: Exit 1 (PA 10) and Exit 10 (PA 724) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge inspection. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Boro Road name: PA 12 \ Warren St. Bypass Between: PA 183 and Paper Mill Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/19/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Spring Twp Road name: US 222 Between: Lanacaster County Line and State Hill Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Caernarvon Twp Road name: PA 10 Between: Shiloh Road and Morganway Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/22/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Boro Road name: US 222 Between: N. Wyomissing Blvd and Papermill Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/18/20 Est completion date: 5/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Boro Road name: US 222 Between: N. Wyomissing Blvd and Papermill Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/19/20 Est completion date: 5/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass Between: PA 61 and Schuylkill Avenue Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction westbound. Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass Between: West Shore Bypass and PA 61 Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction, eastbound. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/21/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Spring Twp Road name: Van Reed Road Between: Papermill Road and US 222 Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction. Please use caution while driving through work zone. Start date: 5/22/20 Est completion date: 5/22/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: - Road name: US 422 Between: Lincoln Drive and Shelbourne Drive Type of work: Median Barrier Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs. Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: - Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 40 (PA 737) Type of work: Median Barrier Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs. Start date: 5/20/20 Est completion date: 5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: