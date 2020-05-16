14-038
A Report on the Self-reported Implementation of Sunset Advisory Commission Management Actions
July 2014
Report Number 14-038
Overall Conclusion
The State Auditor’s Office has obtained the following entities’ self-reported implementation status for 23 non-statutory recommendations (management actions) in the Sunset Advisory Commission Report to the 83rd Legislature:
- Texas Board of Architectural Examiners.
- Texas Commission on the Arts.
- State Employee Charitable Campaign.
- Texas Ethics Commission.
- Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
- Texas Lottery Commission.
- State Preservation Board.
- Railroad Commission.
The entities reported that:
- They had fully or substantially implemented 16 (69 percent) of the 23 management actions.
- The implementation of 5 (22 percent) of the 23 management actions was incomplete or ongoing.
- Two (9 percent) of the 23 management actions had not been implemented.
A table in the report summarizes the self-reported implementation status of the management actions at the entities included in this report.
