An Annual Report on Classified Employee Turnover for Fiscal Year 2014

December 2014

Report Number 15-703

Overall Conclusion

The fiscal year 2014 statewide turnover rate was 17.5 percent for classified regular, full- and part-time employees based on 26,376 separations. Those separations included both voluntary and involuntary separations. That was a slight decrease from the fiscal year 2013 statewide turnover rate of 17.6 percent. During the past five fiscal years, the statewide turnover rate has ranged from 14.6 percent in fiscal year 2010 to a high of 17.6 percent in fiscal year 2013.

Excluding involuntary separations and retirements, the fiscal year 2014 statewide turnover rate was 10.0 percent. That rate, which is often considered more of a true turnover rate because it reflects preventable turnover, remained the same as the rates in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, when the rates were also 10.0 percent.

Voluntary separations, including retirements, accounted for the majority (75.1 percent) of the State's total separations in fiscal year 2014. That was a 0.3 percent decrease in the number of voluntary separations since fiscal year 2013.

Involuntary separations accounted for 24.9 percent of the State's total separations in fiscal year 2014.

