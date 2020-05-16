15-016
A Report on the Audit of the Permanent School Fund's Fiscal Year 2014 Financial Statements
January 2015
Report Number 15-016
Overall Conclusion
In our audit report dated December 19, 2014, we concluded that the Permanent School Fund's (the Fund) basic financial statements for fiscal year 2014 were materially correct and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The Fund published our audit report as part of its basic financial statements, which it intends to post on its Web site at http://tea.texas.gov.
We also issued a report on internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters as required by auditing standards (that report, including responses from management, is presented in the attachment). In that report, auditors identified a deficiency in the Texas Education Agency's information resource change management process that was reported as a significant deficiency in the Fund's internal control.
Our procedures were not intended to provide an opinion on internal control over financial reporting or to provide an opinion on compliance with laws and regulations. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the effectiveness of the Fund's internal control over financial reporting or on compliance with laws and regulations.
Auditors will communicate certain issues that were not material or significant to the audit objectives in writing to the Fund's management.
As required by auditing standards, we will also communicate to the State Board of Education and School Land Board certain matters related to the conduct of a financial statement audit.
