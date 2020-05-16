A Summary Report on Full-time Equivalent State Employees for Fiscal Year 2014

February 2015

Report Number 15-705

Overall Conclusion

During fiscal year 2014, state agencies and higher education institutions employed an average of 310,959.1 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. That was an increase of 1,993.2 FTEs (or 0.6 percent) compared with the average number of FTEs in fiscal year 2013 (308,965.9). It is important to note that state agencies and higher education institutions self-reported the FTE data presented in this report, and the State Auditor's Office did not independently verify that data.

State agencies employed an average of 147,581.7 FTEs in fiscal year 2014. That was an increase of 0.1 percent (or 184.5 FTEs) since fiscal year 2013.

Higher education institutions employed an average of 163,377.4 FTEs in fiscal year 2014. That was an increase of 1.1 percent (or 1,808.7 FTEs) since fiscal year 2013.

