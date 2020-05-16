Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the Texas Supreme Court for allowing the continued prosecution of voter fraud and staying an incorrect ruling by the Houston Court of Appeals that would have prevented state officials from enforcing state law regarding mail-in ballots.

“Protecting the integrity of elections is one of my most important and sacred obligations. The Legislature has carefully limited who may and may not vote by mail. The Travis County trial court’s decision to allow everyone to vote by mail is contrary to state law and will be reversed on appeal. I am pleased that today the Texas Supreme Court confirmed that my office may continue to prosecute voter fraud and issue guidance on mail-in ballots while that appeal plays out,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Read a copy of the order here.