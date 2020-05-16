Contact: Peter Graves, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: August 25, 2005 NYSDOT: Concrete Pier On Dunn Interchange To Be Replaced - Work To Remove Damaged Pier Started Today New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. today announced that work has begun to replace the damaged 82-foot concrete pier at the location of the July 27 ramp shift on the Interstate 787 northbound ramp leading to the Empire State Plaza in the City of Albany , Albany County. “After lifting the two affected spans of the Dunn interchange, NYSDOT engineers and our emergency contractor decided that the best and safest course of action would be to completely replace the damaged concrete pier,” Acting Commissioner Madison said. “We are grateful for the understanding and continued indulgence of local residents as we complete our investigation of what caused the shift and begin its repair.” Workers from Harrison and Burrowes of Glenmont, Albany County , today began dismantling the pier, which will take approximately four to six weeks to complete. Construction of the replacement pier is expected to take an additional four to five weeks. The replacement of the concrete pier marks another significant step towards the permanent repair of the affected portion of the interchange. Protective mesh screening will be installed in the vicinity of the pier to secure the site and ensure the safety of workers and the traveling public. Temporary lane closures may occur during pier removal and construction operations, but NYSDOT does not anticipate having to close any interchange ramps. The existing pier will be removed slowly due to the complex network of ramps and roads near the site. Large chipping hammers and drills will be utilized to break the pier into small pieces. Once demolition is complete, the new pier will be poured on site and built upwards in sections. The weight of the two spans of the ramp at the location of the shift has been transferred to two steel towers located 15 feet to the north and south of the affected concrete pier. These spans were lifted off the existing pier last weekend using hydraulic jacks. Once the new pier is in place, the two spans will be set on new bearings in anticipation of the restoration of traffic.

