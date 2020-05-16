Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: September 01, 2005 NYSDOT Announces Transit Assistance for Amsterdam - Funds Will Enable City To Operate Public Transportation Until June 2006 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. today announced $90,000 in emergency operating assistance for the public transportation system of the City of Amsterdam, Montgomery County. The funds will allow local public transportation services to operate within Amsterdam until June 2006. Amsterdam officials had previously announced that the local bus service would be discontinued in September due to a shortage of funding. “Public transportation services are vital to the economic and social health of Amsterdam and other municipalities across New York State,” Acting Commissioner Madison said. “Through this outlay of funds, all buses will be able to continue running in Amsterdam, giving city officials time to develop a long-term public transportation plan without enduring a loss of service.” In addition, Commissioner Madison offered NYSDOT staff to provide technical assistance to the city in its evaluation of public transportation financing options. Operating assistance is being provided through the Federal Section 5311 Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program. This program, administered by NYSDOT on behalf of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), offers public transportation assistance to rural municipalities or counties with populations of 50,000 or less. The City of Amsterdam is holding discussions with officials from Montgomery County and the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) regarding the city's long-term public transportation options. “It is important that the city and county, working with CDTA and the State, develop long-term solutions for the future of Amsterdam bus service,” said CDTA Executive Director Steve Bland. “By relieving the short-term pressure to keep the system open, attention can now shift to those long-term solutions."

