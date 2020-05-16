Contact: Release Date: September 09, 2005 Lock Street Railroad Crossing To Close - New Route 167 Bridge Provides Safe Access Across RR in City of Little Falls (Herkimer County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the City of Little Falls and CSX Transportation, Inc. will close the Lock Street railroad grade crossing in the City of Little Falls , Herkimer County on Monday, September 12, 2005 . The closure is being implemented upon completion of the Route 167 bridge replacement project by order of NYSDOT Administrative Law Judge. Motorists should use the newly improved Route 167 bridge and associated ramps to access the area south of the railroad tracks. Safety concerns associated with the Lock Street crossing are the primary reasons for the closure order. The high profile of the tracks in this area causes low clearance trucks to get stuck on the tracks. This leads to collision exposure with heavy rail traffic, including high speed passenger trains. Closure of the Lock Street crossing was included in the original design of the Route 167 bridge replacement project. The elimination of this crossing over a high speed rail line, utilized by up to 50 passenger and freight trains per day, will provide a safer environment for the traveling public. "The new Route 167 bridge will provide access for any legal size vehicle to the businesses south of the railroad, providing a significant safety benefit for the public, the railroad and the City of Little Falls", said NYSDOT Regional Director Mark Silo.

