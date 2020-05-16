Contact: Office of Media Relations, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: September 19, 2005 Governor Pataki Announces his Support for $2.9 Billion Rebuild and Renew New York Transportation Bond Act Comprehensive Plan Will Enhance State’s Transportation Infrastructure, Creating More Than 120,000 Jobs, Support Projects That Will Reduce Dependence on Gasoline Governor George E. Pataki today announced his strong support for the $2.9 billion Rebuild and Renew New York Transportation Bond Act of 2005 that will be put before voters when they go to the polls this November. The Governor called the Transportation Bond Act a comprehensive and fiscally responsible plan that will make critical improvements to New York’s transportation infrastructure, create more than 120,000 jobs, and promote smart economic growth and energy conservation. “The Transportation Bond Act will help ensure that we continue to provide a safe and reliable transportation network for New Yorkers all across the State -- from New York City to Buffalo and from Plattsburgh to Long Island,” Governor Pataki said. “The investments the Bond Act will allow us to make today will help meet New York's transportation needs, create new jobs, and keep our economy growing in the future. Whether commuting to work or school, or traveling with families and friends on leisure, the Bond Act will help support a strong, safe and reliable mass transit, roads and bridges network.” “Our transportation network is second to none. Making investments in our transportation infrastructure today, is a critical part of our effort to ensure New York’s competitive edge for the future,” the Governor said. “Passage of the Bond Act will help ensure that New Yorkers continue to benefit from a first-rate transportation system that is safe, promotes economic development, enhances reliability, protects our environment and reduces our dependence on gasoline and diesel fuel.” The Transportation Bond Act is part of a five-year, $35.9 billion transportation capital program that the Governor and legislative leaders agreed to on July 13, 2005. The plan includes $17.96 billion for the State Department of Transportation (DOT) and $17.99 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The $2.9 billion Bond Act portion of that funding also would be evenly distributed with both DOT and the MTA receiving $1.45 billion each. The Bond Act provides for improvements to roads and bridges, transit systems, the state’s freight and passenger rail network, airports, canals, and port facilities. Direct investment from the Bond Act will create more than 120,000 jobs. The Bond Act includes $1.139 billion to help support the largest DOT highway and bridge capital construction program in history, with capital investments growing from $1.75 billion in 2005 to $2.158 billion by 2010. The Bond Act supported capital program will enable DOT to improve and maintain the state’s existing highway and bridge infrastructure, ensuring it remains sound, while also financing a series of major highway projects of statewide significance. These include the continued conversion of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 across the Southern Tier; construction of the U.S. Route 219 freeway in Erie and Cattaraugus counties; construction of a four-lane Fort Drum connector roadway that will link Interstate 81 directly with one of America’s largest military installations; capital improvements to the Cross Westchester Expressway (Interstate 287) in Westchester County; interchange improvements on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens; and border crossing improvements in northern and western New York. The Governor noted that as energy prices rise in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, which struck the Gulf Coast on August 28th, New York’s proposed Transportation Bond Act also includes significant funding for projects designed to help reduce our dependence on gasoline and diesel fuel. More than 60 percent – or $1.77 billion – of Bond Act projects support energy-efficient mass transportation, enhance the movement of freight by rail to divert it from trucks, improve the state’s bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and expand programs that mitigate fuel-wasting highway congestion. The MTA will receive $1.45 billion from the bond act, consisting of $450 million for core MTA infrastructure improvements and $1 billion for new system expansion projects in the New York metropolitan area, which include $450 million for the construction of a Second Avenue Subway from 125th Street to the Financial District in Lower Manhattan, $450 million for the improvement of rail access on Manhattan’s East Side with a link between the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) main line and Grand Central Terminal, and $100 million for a new rail line linking Lower Manhattan with John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. The Bond Act will also help secure more than $5.1 billion in federal transportation aid during the next five years, consisting of $4 billion in federal transit aid for the MTA’s East Side Access and 2nd Avenue subway, and $1.1 billion in federal highway aid. Other Bond Act programs include: $50 million for other transit systems to enhance public transportation services in communities outside the New York metropolitan area. Funding will cover the incremental cost of purchasing hybrid-electric, compressed natural gas, or other alternate fuel buses instead of traditional diesel technology, helping to expand the State’s efforts to improve air quality by financing approximately 250 clean-fuel vehicles, the majority of which will be hybrid-electric transit buses. Projects utilizing $40 million have been identified and municipalities will have the opportunity to apply for the remaining $10 million;

$135 million for railroads and port facilities, with projects geared towards modernizing rail tracks and clearances, constructing intermodal facilities such as the planned Pilgrim Intermodal Facility in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County, that will reduce diesel truck dependence, encourage the energy efficient movement of goods, and improve inter-city rail transportation. Projects utilizing $54 million have been identified and railroads and ports will have the opportunity to apply for the remaining $81 million;

$76 million to make infrastructure, security, and business improvements at many of New York’s smaller general aviation airports. Projects utilizing $10.2 million have been identified and aviation facilities will have the opportunity to apply for the remaining $65.8 million;

$65 million for congestion-reducing intelligent transportation systems, technology that makes highway traffic move efficiently by monitoring it, minimizing delays, and providing real-time condition reports to travelers and businesses; and

$50 million to preserve and rehabilitate New York’s historic canal system and construct new bicycle and pedestrian lanes and trails. According to Federal Highway Administration methodology, the Bond Act will create more than an estimated 120,000 jobs in the highway construction industry, with businesses who supply it, and across the general economy, which benefits when workers in the industry and related businesses spend their wages on goods and services. The Rebuild and Renew New York Transportation Bond Act of 2005 has been endorsed by many major trade, labor, business, environmental, and consumer organizations, including the NYS AFL-CIO, Transit Workers Union – Local 100, New York Building Congress, General Contractors Association of New York, the Construction Industry Council of the Hudson Valley, Environmental Defense, New York League of Conservation Voters, Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, Empire State Transportation Alliance, Transportation Alternatives, New York State Motor Truck Association, the Regional Plan Association, the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association, and the American Planning Association of New York Metro Chapter. Other organizations supporting the Bond Act include: the Long Island Association, the New York State Society of Engineers, the Orange County Citizens Foundation, the New York State Road Improvement Coalition, the Long Island Contractors Association, the New York State Laborers, the American Council of Engineering Companies, the New York State Transportation and Engineering Alliance, the New York City District Council of Carpenters, the Empire State Regional Council of Carpenters, New York Public Interest Research Group’s Straphangers Campaign, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, the Associated General Contractors of New York State, and the New York State Operating Engineers. State Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. said, “It is important that New York State maintain its transportation infrastructure and make the strategically important capital improvements that will ease congestion and modernize passenger and freight travel. Many provisions within the Bond Act also will help New York respond to the nation’s latest energy crunch, further promoting the State’s economy and protecting the environment.” MTA Board of Directors Chairman Peter Kalikow said, “The Bond Act will allow the MTA to continue to provide the best public transit service in the nation. The Bond Act contains some basic but essential investments, such as new high-tech subway and train cars, environmentally friendly buses and better customer communication systems. In addition, its passage will help fund two critically important -- and long overdue – expansion projects: the Second Avenue Subway and East Side Access.”