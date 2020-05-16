Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: September 16, 2005 NYSDOT Opens Stevens Street Bridge Over Erie Canal In Lockport - State and Local Officials Hail Completion of $5.5 Million Project (Niagara County) New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor was joined today by state and local officials to officially open the new Stevens Street Bridge connecting Stevens Street and West High Street over the Erie Canal in the City of Lockport, Niagara County. The existing 80-year old bridge was closed to traffic in 1991 due to severe structural deterioration. The new bridge was constructed on an alignment just north of the old structure, connecting Stevens Street on the west side of the Canal, to West High Street on the east side of the Canal. In cooperation with the State Historic Preservation Office, the new bridge was designed as a Warren truss to conform to the historic character of the Erie Canal. Due to spacing constraints, the steel truss, measuring 270 feet long, 47 feet wide, and 32 feet high, was completely assembled off site on a floating pontoon along the west wall of the Erie Canal. A tug boat then towed the pontoon and truss down the Canal. Weights were added to lower the truss onto the bridge abutments. The successful floating and placement of the truss were a unique feat of engineering. The project also reconstructed connecting and adjacent streets to the bridge including Stevens Street, West High Street, State Road and Prospect Street. High voltage, electric transmission lines crossing the Erie Canal in the vicinity of the new structure were relocated onto new steel towers. “The NYSDOT was proud to partner with the State Historic Preservation Office, New York State Canal Corp and the local community on this bridge project, to restore access and improve both mobility and safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians over the Erie Canal, while still maintaining the character of this historic area,” Regional Director Taylor said. Senator George Maziarz said, “I know this bridge is important to the Lockport community, and without a doubt, its re-opening today will restore a vital connection between our neighborhoods. This is a great day for the city and its residents.” This bridge represents an investment in Lockport and a welcome transportation addition for all motorists throughout Western New York,” said Assemblywoman Sandra Lee Wirth. “I know residents and businesses throughout Niagara County will benefit from such a worthwhile and valuable bridge.” “I am glad to see that after many years, this bridge has finally come to fruition. This bridge will reunite the east and west end residents and will also provide convenience for the entire community of this great city,” said Mayor Michael Tucker.

