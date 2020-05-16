DOT and L.I. Officials to Launch " keep l.i. highways clean week september>September 22, 2005 - DOT and L.I. Officials to Launch "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week" September 26th - 30th

State and local officials will launch “Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week”, a concerted effort to remove litter and debris from Long Island 's major highways and to encourage drivers to stop littering. The clean up is being coordinated with law enforcement agencies, construction contractors, and the Adopt-a-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway groups. Some local municipalities are joining in to alert motorists and help keep L.I. roadways clean.

In addition to NYSDOT Regional Officials, representatives of Sponsor- a-Highway, the American Red Cross Community Service Group, and State and local Town officials are expected to attend. Maintenance equipment and DOT maintenance crews performing litter removal will be in the vicinity as well.