DOT Launches " keep l.i. highways clean week september>September 26, 2005 - DOT Launches "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week" September 26th - 30th

Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: September 26, 2005 DOT Launches "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week" September 26th - 30th Hauppauge, L.I., N.Y.) New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today launched Fall's “Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week” from September 26 th through 30 th , a concerted effort to remove litter and debris from Long Island 's major highways and to encourage drivers to stop littering. This special twice a year intensive effort, one prior to summer and one prior to fall, is in addition to routine cleanup all year long. Nassau County and the Towns of Oyster Bay, Hempstead, Babylon , Smithtown, Riverhead, and Southampton are supporting the island-wide effort with clean ups of County and Town roads. "Litter and debris on our roadways pose safety, aesthetic, and health concerns for all who live, work, and travel on Long Island and I am pleased that our local municipalities are joining forces to combat this unsightly problem,” Chakraborti said. “Our State maintenance crews will be out in full force, 400 strong, on the major State highways to clear away ugly and unsafe trash. Together with the counties' and the towns' efforts, this will help spruce up our Long Island roadways with a substantial, concentrated effort so that we may all feel proud of our beautiful island. We are urging all Long Island motorists to help extend the results of this major clean-up by keeping their personal trash inside their own vehicles, until they can dispose of it at proper trash locations elsewhere.” “The appearance of Long Island is everyone's responsibility,” said Nassau County Executive Thomas R. Suozzi. “I commend the DOT for their leadership and for allocating the resources necessary to organize this initiative. I encourage everyone to please become involved.” “The Town of Oyster Bay takes great pride in keeping its roads clean and free of litter,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto . “We have a regular sweeping program and crews patrol for litter as needed. We are glad to join the State and others in an intensified week-long effort to remove litter and debris from our streets. Perhaps passing by crews at work will remind drivers that not only is litter unsightly, it costs taxpayers money to clean it up.” “In the Town of Hempstead we work hard every day to keep our roadways clean and we are pleased that the NYS Department of Transportation is recognizing the importance of this endeavor,” stated Supervisor Kate Murray. “In addition to our fleet of street sweepers that clear debris from town roadways, we have dedicated crews who perform daily litter patrols along town and county roadways. Hempstead Town also supplies and services hundreds of litter baskets throughout the township, minimizing litter that blows along the sidewalks and into the gutters.” “The Town of Babylon is happy to support the efforts of the NYSDOT's Keep Long Island Highways Clean Week,” said Supervisor Steven Bellone. “Litter and debris on our highways can truly be an eyesore for Town of Babylon residents. We are also continually concerned about the safety and health issues that arise from litter ridden highways. We will encourage our residents to do all they can to keep our highways clean.” “I am pleased that the DOT has embarked upon a litter clean-up program and urge all residents to cooperate,” said Town of Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio . “A top priority for our Town Highway Department is maintaining our roadways free of litter and debris. It is not only an issue of aesthetics for our Town, but one that is important for our quality of life and vital to our public safety,” said Town of Riverhead Supervisor Phil Cardinale . “The Town of Southampton is pleased to support the NYSDOT's Keep Long Island Clean Week,” said Town of Southampton Supervisor Patrick A. Heaney . “We commend the DOT for launching this initiative and pledge our cooperation and assistance.” DOT is also coordinating its efforts with law enforcement agencies, construction contractors, and the Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway groups, and posting signs that will help alert motorists to do their part to keep L.I. roadways clean. In addition, the American Red Cross is utilizing their Community Service Patrol, court-mandated service workers, to help pick up litter. DOT is devoting extra crews to put an all out emphasis on highway litter cleanup during “Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week” as well as cleaning up State properties and roadway project areas. After the week, workers will resume routine maintenance clean-up which DOT carries out on a continuous basis as resources allow. Motorists are urged to be alert and cautious as DOT crews are removing debris and litter from the roadside. Chakraborti concluded, “It is becoming increasingly more difficult to keep up with the litter bugs on Long Island . Garbage strewn roadways are not only an ugly nuisance, they are dangerous as well. Bags and trash can catch fire or can block a motorist's view if caught in the windshield. Any discarded containers are potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. In addition, roadside boxes become suspicious objects that threaten infrastructure security. We hope this clean up effort continues to expand and encourage drivers to keep this lovely Island clean."

