DOT And L.I. Officials To Announce Results of " keep l.i. highways clean week island>October 03, 2005 - DOT And L.I. Officials To Announce Results of "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week" (Long Island)

Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 03, 2005 DOT And L.I. Officials To Announce Results of "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week" (Long Island) New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced that 5,013 bags of trash, weighing 63 tons and filling 33 dumpsters were collected by State Maintenance forces during last week's "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week", a concerted effort to remove litter and debris from Long Island's major State highways and to encourage drivers to stop littering. "Littering is like throwing tax dollars out the window," said Chakraborti. "We estimate that it cost $190,000 for labor, equipment and material to perform this intensive week-long clean up to help keep Long Island roadways beautiful. If it weren't for litter, this money would be better used for roadway upkeep, repairs, and equipment." The special twice a year effort, one prior to summer and one prior to fall, is in addition to routine cleanup all year long. State maintenance crews were out in full force, 400 strong, on the major State roadways clearing away ugly and unsafe trash. Nassau County and the Towns of Oyster Bay, Hempstead, Babylon , Smithtown, Riverhead, and Southampton supporting the island-wide effort with clean ups of County and Town roads. DOT's effort was also supported by law enforcement agencies, construction contractors, and the Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway groups. Signs were posted to help alert motorists to do their part to keep L.I. roadways clean. In addition, the American Red Cross utilized their Community Service Patrol, court-mandated service workers, to help pick up litter. DOT devoted extra crews to put an all out emphasis on highway litter cleanup during "Keep L.I. Highways Clean Week" as well as cleaned up State properties and roadway project areas. DOT workers now resume routine maintenance clean-up which DOT carries out on a continuous basis as resources allow.