Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2449 Release Date: October 03, 2005 Media Advisory - Oneida County The New York State Department of Transportation will officially open the final portion of the new expressway linking the Towns of New Hartford and Whitestown, Oneida County, on October 3 , 2005 at 10:00 am. The ribbon-cutting event will take place on the westbound lanes of State Route 840 at its intersection with Middle Settlement Road in the Town of New Hartford . Thomas J. Madison, Jr., Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be joined by Congressman Sherwood Boehlert, State Senator Raymond Meier, Assemblyman Dave Townsend, Assemblywoman RoAnn Destito, Oneida County Executive Joseph Griffo, City of Utica Mayor Timothy Julian, Town of New Hartford Supervisor Ralph Humphreys, Town of Whitestown Supervisor Matt Shannon, and Village of New York Mills Mayor Robert Maciol to officially open the new road. DIRECTIONS: From Utica and points East: Take Exit 31 off the NYS Thruway in Utica . Follow signs for I-790 WEST to Route 5 WEST and Routes 8 & 12 SOUTH. Stay on Routes 5 WEST and 8 & 12 SOUTH to the New York Mills exit, following signs for Route 840 WEST. Continue on Route 840 for approximately 1.5 miles to the Middle Settlement Road exit. All traffic must currently exit at Middle Settlement Road . Proceed with caution through the traffic cones as directed by flaggers. Parking will be available on Route 840 just west of the off ramp to Middle Settlement Road . From points West : Take Exit 32 off the NYS Thruway. Take Route 233 SOUTH to Route 5 EAST. Make a left turn onto Route 5. Follow Route 5 to Middle Settlement Road . Turn left onto Middle Settlement Road (Pizza Hut, Zebb's and a vacant shopping center are at the corners of this intersection.) Proceed approximately = mile, past Clinton Street and The Orchards Shopping Center. Go over the bridge and turn right onto the ramp to State Route 840 WEST. This ramp is not yet open. Proceed with caution through the cones as directed by flaggers. Parking will be available along the sides of the ramp.