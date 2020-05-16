Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2449 Release Date: October 05, 2005 Governor: New Judd Road Connector Complete - Entire Length of $33 Million Road Opens To Traffic (Oneida County) Governor George E. Pataki today announced the opening of the final 2.5 mile section of State Route 840 (Judd Road connector), marking the completion of one of the largest economic development and mobility projects in the history of Oneida County. The four-mile long highway provides faster, more direct access between the Towns of New Hartford and Whitestown. "The new Judd Road connector will greatly enhance the mobility and quality of life of Oneida County residents, and help facilitate economic growth throughout suburban Utica ," Governor Pataki said. "We are proud to have worked together with Congressman Boehlert, state and local officials from Oneida County, and the public itself to ensure this project would not only provide much needed travel and economic benefits, but would support the regional natural environment as well." Beginning today, drivers will be able to travel the final 2.5 miles from Middle Settlement Road in the Town of New Hartford to Halsey Road in the Town of Whitestown . The final section is a two-lane highway with signalized intersections at Clark Mills Road and Halsey Road . The first 1.5-mile section of the new road, from the North-South Arterial ( State Routes 5, 8, and 12) to Middle Settlement Road, opened to traffic on June 29 as a four-lane divided highway with interchanges at State Route 5A (Commercial Drive) and Middle Settlement Road. The interchange at Commercial Drive is a Single Point Urban Interchange (SPUI) " the first one to be built in upstate New York " which is designed to fit into an area much smaller than usually required for a traditional interchange. This $33 million project was completed using with Federal and State funds including special High Priority Funding obtained specifically for this important project by Congressman Sherwood Boehlert. Construction began in August 2003. Congressman Sherwood Boehlert (R-New Hartford), a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said, "Today marks the completion of a critical economic development project for the entire Mohawk Valley . I was pleased to secure over $40 million in federal funds to make the Judd Road project a reality. A top-notch transportation network is a key component to further, successful economic growth. The new Judd Road Connector will bring even more visitors to the bustling Consumer Square (responsible for over $100 million in sales during the first year of operation and close to 1,200 jobs) and the new Orchard." State Senator Raymond A. Meier said, "The completion of the Judd Road extension will assist our region by making travel between Utica, New Hartford and Whitestown much more efficient for the residents and visitors of these municipalities. Providing a straight shot between these municipalities and the Thruway is a great asset for future economic development opportunities. I commend Governor Pataki and NYSDOT for their hard work in ensuring the timely completion of this project." Assemblyman David R. Townsend said, "Improving road infrastructure is integral to improving economic conditions, bringing jobs here, and preserving and improving motorists and residents' lives. As always, Governor Pataki and the State Department of Transportation have been on the forefront of helping us improve the Mohawk Valley region's road systems. I applaud both the Governor and DOT for their effort and success in the completion of this major project." Assemblywoman RoAnn M. Destito said, "The completion of this vital infrastructure project means that everyday life in the Mohawk Valley has been transformed. Business owners who must quickly truck their goods to be competitive; workers; school students; and shoppers now have a safe and reliable way to reach their destination. This state highway will provide dividends for decades to come, and will surely lead to the expansion or relocation of businesses to our area." The State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) was sensitive to the needs of the impacted communities of New Hartford and Whitestown and its surrounding environment throughout the course of construction. Public meetings were conducted throughout the planning and design phases to ensure community involvement. The project was designed in a manner that lessened the impacts to wetlands, residential areas and businesses. The high priority placed on environmental issues earned national recognition for this project by the Federal Highway Administration as an example of a streamlined environmental process. In addition to the new road, a recreational trail was constructed that runs the length of the project from the Town of New Hartford Offices and recreational facilities on New Hartford Street to Halsey Road in the Town of Whitestown . A noise wall was built to protect nearby residential areas and lighting is installed at the interchanges. Oneida County Executive Joseph A. Griffo said, "The Judd Road Highway Corridor gives our region the potential for new commercial activity and new development and adds a new dimension to our transportation infrastructure. By reducing congestion, this project makes for more efficient travel with less gas used waiting in line. This project is a tremendous local-state-federal partnership. Governor Pataki and the state Department of Transportation have worked tirelessly to push this project through to completion, using the funding secured by Congressman Boehlert. The Judd Road Highway Corridor will make a lasting impact on not only New Hartford, but our entire region." Town of New Hartford Supervisor Ralph Humphreys said, "The realization of the Judd Road Connector is a welcome addition and a "dream come true' for the residents in our area. The new connector will provide improved driver mobility and relieve congestion on local street, promote the flow of goods and services in and out of our area, encourage economic growth, and also help to provide a safe access for persons traveling in and out of our region." Utica Mayor Timothy Julian said, "This completes the triangle of transportation between Utica , Rome and the rest of Oneida County . This road will bring the Mohawk Valley close together, in time as well as convenience." New York Mills Village Mayor Robert Maciol said, "The previous opening of Phase 1 of the Judd Road project brought the Village of New York Mills much relief from traffic congestion and safety issues along with greatly improving our quality of life. Now, with the opening of the entire length of the project, we look forward to additional and permanent relief. Local businesses have stated that with the elimination of traffic congestion, customers find it easier and safer to gain access to their destination. The trail system, in conjunction with the sidewalk and neighborhood street networks connecting our communities, now provide a remarkable recreation system for those of all athletic levels. The Village would like to extend our thanks to everyone involved in this project. We are grateful for the dedication and determination to bring this project to completion." New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. said, "Through the support of Governor Pataki, Congressman Boehlert, and our friends in Oneida County , we have reached the conclusion of this magnificent infrastructure renewal project, designed to meet public needs by promoting greater mobility, economic competitiveness, and environmental enhancement."

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.