Contact: Anthony Ilacqua, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: October 06, 2005 NYSDOT to Host Public Info Meeting for Route 104 Bridge Project in City of Oswego, Oswego County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present information and answer questions about a proposed project to rehabilitate the Route 104 Bridge over the Oswego River in the City of Oswego. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday October 20, 2005 from 6:30PM until 8:30 PM in the Council Chambers of the Oswego City Hall at 13 West Oneida Street in Oswego. Representatives from the department will be making a presentation describing the project, and will be available to answer any questions and take comments throughout the informational meeting. The input received will be an important part of the development of this project and will be considered carefully. NYSDOT is in the preliminary design stages for this bridge rehabilitation project. Construction is tentatively scheduled for the 2007 season. NYSDOT invites everyone interested in the project to attend this meeting. The meeting room is handicapped accessible. Please contact Nick DeCirce or Jennifer Popson at (315) 428-3249 by October 13, 2005 for additional information or if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation.

