Pataki Delivers Major Address Supporting $2.9B " rebuild and renew new york transportation bond act>October 14, 2005 - Pataki Delivers Major Address Supporting $2.9B "Rebuild and Renew New York" Transportation Bond Act

Contact: Release Date: October 14, 2005 Pataki Delivers Major Address Supporting $2.9B "Rebuild and Renew New York" Transportation Bond Act Highlights Vast Improvements to New York’s Infrastructure During Past 10 Years Says Bond Act Will Enhance Our Transportation Network, Create Thousands of Jobs, and Help Reduce Dependence on Gasoline Governor George E. Pataki today, in an address to the New York Building Congress, pledged his strong support the $2.9 billion Rebuild and Renew New York Transportation Bond Act of 2005. The bond act measure, also known as “Proposition 2,” will be put before voters on Election Day, November 8th. In his address, the Governor highlighted the vast improvements to New York’s transportation network and economic infrastructure that have been made during the past 10 years. The Governor specifically recalled the wide array of upgrades and expansions to New York’s transportation infrastructure, the revitalization of Times Square, the redevelopment of 125th Street in Harlem, the rebirth of Columbus Circle and the turnaround and expansion of the Javits Center. The Governor said that the Transportation Bond Act will build on these achievements by fueling critical improvements to New York’s transportation infrastructure, creating thousands of jobs, and promoting smart economic growth and energy conservation. “The last decade has been one of tremendous growth and progress in the State and City of New York,” Governor Pataki said. “Together we kicked the futile tax and spend policies of the past to the curb and ushered in a new era of tax cuts and austerity, and ultimately of prosperity and growth. As the new century dawned, we were in the midst of a construction boom the likes of which hadn’t been seen since the 1960’s. And once again New York is on the rise.” “Right now all New Yorkers can play a role in ensuring that New York has the transportation system it needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. And that is why I am strongly supporting the Rebuild and Renew -- New York Transportation Bond Act of 2005,” the Governor said. “The Bond Act is a comprehensive and fiscally responsible plan that will fuel critical improvements to New York’s transportation infrastructure, create thousands of construction jobs, and promote both smart economic growth and energy conservation.” The Transportation Bond Act is part of a five-year, $35.9 billion transportation capital program that the Governor and the Legislature agreed to in July. The plan includes $17.96 billion for the State Department of Transportation (DOT) and $17.99 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). This multi-billion dollar capital plan will support the largest highway and bridge construction program in the state’s history. It includes nearly $1.14 billion to help support the largest DOT highway and bridge capital construction program, with capital investments growing from $1.75 billion in 2005 to $2.158 billion by 2010. New York’s roads and bridges, transit systems, freight and passenger rail network, airports, canals, and port facilities would all receive significant investment under the Bond Act. The MTA will receive $1.45 billion from the bond act -- $450 million for core MTA infrastructure improvements and $1 billion for new system expansion projects in the New York metropolitan area. This includes: $450 million for the construction of a Second Avenue Subway; $450 million for east side access; and critical funding for the Lower Manhattan- JFK rail link. These New York City-based investments will also benefit manufacturers, suppliers, and subcontractors from all across the State, including Upstate, as rail cars, buses, parts and components can be built in places like Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton, Plattsburgh, Rochester, Yonkers and Long Island. It will also support the continued conversion of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 across the Southern Tier; construction of U.S. Route 219 in Western New York; border crossing improvements in Northern and Western New York; construction of a four-lane connector linking Interstate 81 and Ft. Drum; capital improvements to the Cross Westchester Expressway and interchange improvements on the Van Wyck Expressway. Additionally, the Bond Act will help secure more than $5.1 billion in federal transportation aid during the next five years -- $4 billion in federal transit aid for the MTA’s East Side Access and 2nd Avenue subway, and $1.1 billion in federal highway aid. The Governor also noted that the Bond Act dedicates a significant amount of funding for projects designed to help reduce our dependence on gasoline and diesel fuel. For example, more than 60 percent of the Bond Act projects support energy-efficient mass transportation, encourage the movement of freight by rail, and mitigate fuel-wasting highway congestion. Capital Program investments, when fully implemented, will save motorists more than 17 million gallons of fuel annually. “Reducing oil consumption is critical to New York’s ability to compete in the global marketplace, but make no mistake about it -- it is also critical to the security of our nation,” the Governor said. “It is no secret that many of the nations responsible for harboring and encouraging the terrorists who would attack America are getting rich on the oil they sell to America. This must stop.” The Rebuild and Renew New York Transportation Bond Act of 2005 has been endorsed by many major trade, labor, business, environmental, and consumer organizations, including the NYS AFL-CIO, Transit Workers Union – Local 100, New York Building Congress, General Contractors Association of New York, the Construction Industry Council of the Hudson Valley, Environmental Defense, New York League of Conservation Voters, Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, Empire State Transportation Alliance, Transportation Alternatives, New York State Motor Truck Association, the Regional Plan Association, the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association, and the American Planning Association of New York Metro Chapter. Other organizations supporting the Bond Act include: the Long Island Association, the New York State Society of Engineers, the Orange County Citizens Foundation, the New York State Road Improvement Coalition, the Long Island Contractors Association, the New York State Laborers, the American Council of Engineering Companies, the New York State Transportation and Engineering Alliance, the New York City District Council of Carpenters, the Empire State Regional Council of Carpenters, New York Public Interest Research Group’s Straphangers Campaign, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, the Associated General Contractors of New York State, and the New York State Operating Engineers, and the NYS Economic Development Council. ###