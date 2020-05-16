Request For Coverage - Opening Of Route 201 Flyover Bridge (Broome County)

( BINGHAMTON , NY ) Please join the NYSDOT Acting Commissioner Thomas Madison Jr., NYSDOT Regional Director Jack Williams, NYS Senator Thomas Libous, NYS Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, and local officials on Tuesday , October 11 th , for a Press Conference to announce the opening of the Route 201 Flyover Bridge.

Where: Route 201 Flyover Bridge When: October 11 th , 2005 Time: 11:30 a.m. Parking: Chrisfield Avenue , Blessed Sacrament Church parking lot, and other local streets Johnson City , New York

After parking your vehicle, please walk up the sidewalk of the Route 201 off-ramp adjacent to the church and cross Route 201 onto the Flyover Bridge . Flag personnel will be available to assist people cross Route 201.