Contact: Peter Graves, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: October 21, 2005 Media Advisory(Albany County)- NYSDOT: Dunn Memorial Bridge Ramp To Reopen In Mid November Technical Report Findings Released from Extensive Investigation and Find Convergence of Factors Caused Ramp Shift New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. today announced that repairs and modifications to the Interstate 787 northbound ramp to the Empire State Plaza in the City of Albany are nearly completed and the ramp will reopen to traffic in mid-November. A full technical report detailing the unique convergence of factors that caused the July 27, 2005, ramp shift was also released today. The report was reviewed and endorsed by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public as we worked to thoroughly investigate and repair the Dunn Memorial Bridge ,” Acting Commissioner Madison said. “The events that led to the unexpected shift of the Interstate 787 northbound ramp were both unique and unprecedented. Our findings from the investigation have provided valuable information that is being used as we continue to effectively complete our work on this structure and maintain others around the state.” In response to the report's findings, NYSDOT has issued an updated Technical Advisory that includes revised procedures for bridge bearing inspection. The ramp will fully reopen to traffic in mid-November following completion of a new concrete pier at the location of the shift. The new pier will contain stronger interior steel reinforcing bars than the previous structure. In the first week of December, the ramp is scheduled to undergo additional minor improvements that will result in a three to five day closure. During this time, a new modular joint, a device used to join bridge spans and allow thermal expansion and contraction of bridge decks, will be installed on the ramp. In the course of NYSDOT's extensive investigation into the cause of the July 27 th ramp shift, a thorough forensic analysis of the concrete pier, bearings, and ramps was conducted utilizing computer engineering models to determine what caused the shift. NYSDOT consulted with structural experts from FHWA in Albany and Washington , D.C. , the State Thruway Authority, and the State Bridge Authority. The Department also reviewed the original design plans of the Dunn interchange system, which was constructed between 1970 and 1973, and interviewed its design engineer and the consulting company that employed him. The findings from a comprehensive forensic analysis indicate that a combination of factors, including the height of the pier (82-feet), its light steel reinforcement, bearing positions, temperature fluctuations, traffic loads, and design protocols of the late 1960's, contributed to the bridge shift. The ramp shift caused a 19-inch vertical gap in the roadway on the highest ramp on the Dunn interchange system. Investigators found that the bearings at the site of the shift, called rocker bearings, had become misaligned and internally corroded over many years, eventually restricting their movement. Rocker bearings are curved steel supports designed to rock to accommodate temperature-related expansions and contractions of bridge spans. As a result, the bearings could not rock back as designed. The forces transferred by the bearings to the pier caused it to be pushed to the south, causing the bearings to tilt further and eventually tip over. Prior to the July 27 th ramp shift, NYSDOT's structural engineers regularly inspected the condition of the bearings every two years as part of the agency's regular bridge inspection program. They found that although the bearings were not functioning as originally designed, the bearings were still structurally stable. Using NYSDOT's bridge inspection rating scale – a rating system that is more comprehensive than Federal inspection requirements – the bearings at the location of the shift were first determined to be a rating of 2 in 1995. The rating meant that the bearings, while not functioning as designed, were not structurally deteriorated. There is no national precedent for a ramp shift of this type and bridge investigators did not anticipate that such a shift could result. NYSDOT employees worked diligently in the immediate hours after the shift to secure the site and stabilize the ramps. In early August, workers constructed two prefabricated metal towers 15 feet to the north and south of the affected concrete pier to bear the weight of the ramps. The spans were then eventually returned to their original position using hydraulic jacks positioned on the metal towers. In response to the July 27 th ramp shift, NYSDOT initiated a statewide inspection of 134 bridges in New York State with rocker bearings that have a bridge inspection rating of three or less. Bearings at all but three locations were found to be sound, requiring only routine inspection monitoring. As an added precaution, NYSDOT bolstered certain rocker bearing locations with steel H-beams to protect against tipping. A total of eight sections of the Interstate 787 interchange with the Dunn Memorial Bridge, Empire State Plaza, and downtown Albany have received bolsters. Two other bridges in the state – the Alexander Hamilton Bridge spanning the Harlem River between the Bronx and Manhattan and a bridge carrying the Robert Moses Parkway over the Fire Island inlet in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County – also have been bolstered. In a proactive measure, NYSDOT has accelerated the schedule for improvements to the Dunn Memorial interchange. Beginning in 2006, NYSDOT will replace 67 low-rated rocker bearings on six piers with elastomeric bearings, which resemble flat platforms constructed with layers of steel and neoprene, a type of synthetic rubber. Elastomeric bearings have been the preferred bearing for use by NYSDOT since the late 1970's and are used across the country. Bearings at nine additional piers will be replaced in 2007. The cost for this work is approximately $3.5 million. Bearings on the Robert Moses Parkway Bridge over the Fire Island inlet are scheduled to be replaced within a year. A long planned rehabilitation of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge is scheduled to begin in 2007 and will include the replacement of rocker bearings.

