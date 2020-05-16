Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 17, 2005 Project To Replace Aging Rosyln Viaduct Now Underway (Nassau county) The extensive New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) project to replace the half-mile long Roslyn Viaduct is now underway. Spanning Hempstead Harbor on NYS Route 25A in the Town of Hempstead , Nassau County , a new state-of-the-art bridge is being constructed to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and truck drivers. As one of the main east-west routes on the north shore of Long Island that is used by more than 38,000 cars and trucks each day, the Roslyn Viaduct is a vital part of maintaining mobility on Long Island . Originally built in 1949, the deteriorating Roslyn Viaduct is being replaced with a structure that meets current engineering design and safety standards. The new viaduct will feature two full travel lanes and a shoulder in each direction along with a sidewalk on the south side. To provide an enhanced vista of the Hempstead Harbor , the new viaduct will feature only nine spans and eight piers, compared to the current bridge which has fifteen spans and fourteen piers. Grass park land is being created under the bridge between Bedell's Landing and Roslyn Creek and additional parking spaces are being provided as part of the project. Other project features include roadway run off drainage improvements, retaining walls, street lighting, landscaping, and extensive improvements on the NYS Route 25A approaches to the viaduct and the ramps adjacent to the structure which serve the Village of Roslyn . The replacement of the Roslyn Viaduct will address DOT's concerns regarding the long term structural integrity of this aging bridge, and its outmoded design including lack of shoulders on the bridge, poor sight distance for motorists approaching the bridge from the west and on the ramps, inadequate acceleration and deceleration lane lengths, and lack of accessibility for the physically challenged. In order to demolish and reconstruct the new bridge, traffic flow across the viaduct will be maintained on three travel lanes during the major phase of construction, which is expected to begin in spring 2006. Reversible lanes will be used during peak travel periods to minimize the impact of construction on motorists and residents, with two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane available during the morning peak travel period through the afternoon (6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.), and, two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane available during the evening peak travel period (3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.). During the overnight period between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. , the center lane will be closed and a single travel lane will be available in each direction. Extensive efforts to monitor and limit vibrations will be made and there are restrictions on night time construction to minimize the impact on residents who live in close proximity to the viaduct. To offset roadway incidents and help assure traffic flow, a 24/7 traffic monitoring/surveillance system, 24-hour towing service to remove disabled vehicles, coordination with emergency services, and an emergency control response office are being provided by the DOT during peak travel times when the reversible lanes are in effect. Construction of the $127 million project is expected to last 30 months. Since 1999, the Roslyn Viaduct Bridge Task Force, comprised of local officials and representatives, worked closely with the DOT during the conceptual stages of the bridge design and assisted with identifying many issues that are important to the surrounding community to help promote the safety of the traveling public and facilitate future residential and business development. In an effort to continue community involvement, a Community Outreach office is available to provide updated information to area residents and businesses regarding construction status of the Roslyn Viaduct Replacement project. The Roslyn Viaduct Community Outreach office phone number is 1-877-4VIADUCT (484-2382).