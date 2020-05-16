Contact: Peter Graves, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: October 21, 2005 Media Advisory(Albany County) New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr., and NYSDOT technical experts will provide an update on the Interstate 787 northbound ramp to the Empire State Plaza on Friday, October 21, 2005 at 11:00 am. The briefing will be held at the New York State Department of Transportation headquarters, 50 Wolf Road in Colonie , in Conference Room A on the first floor . Media should enter the building through the front northern entrance and turn left. Conference Room A is located on the left. DIRECTIONS: From the North: Take Interstate 87 south to Exit 2E to Central Avenue / State Route 5. At the first set of traffic lights, turn left onto Wolf Road and proceed to 50 Wolf Road on your left, across from Dunkin' Donuts. From the South: Take the New York State Thruway to Exit 24. Proceed to Interstate 87 north to Exit 2E. Cross over Central Avenue / State Route 5 onto Wolf Road . Proceed north to 50 Wolf Road on your left. From the East: Take Interstate 90 to Interstate 87 north. Proceed to Exit 2E. Cross over Central Avenue / State Route 5 onto Wolf Road . Proceed north to 50 Wolf Road on your left. From the West: Take the New York State Thruway East to Exit 24. Proceed to Interstate 87 north to Exit 2E. Cross over Central Avenue / State Route 5 onto Wolf Road . Proceed north to 50 Wolf Road on your left.

